Whoosh, a Russian electric scooter company, disclosed plans to raise up to $80 million at a $400 million valuation in a Moscow IPO.

Why it matters: This would be the first such offering since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, following which the Russian capital markets were hamstrung by Western sanctions.

The bottom line: Reuters reports that there had been at least 10 Russian companies prepping 2022 IPOs, none of which have gotten out. If Whoosh prices even at the bottom of its proposed range, expect several of those stalled issuers to revive plans for early 2023.