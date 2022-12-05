Judge drops corruption charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Benjamin

Then-lieutenant governor of New York, Brian Benjamin, attends an event during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for IMG Fashion

A federal judge dropped bribery and corruption charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin Monday, ruling the "indictment fails to allege an explicit quid pro quo," per the filing.

Driving the news: "The Court concludes that the indictment fails to allege an explicit quid pro quo, which is an essential element of the briery and honest services wire fraud charges brought against Benjamin," U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken of the Southern District of New York wrote in an opinion.

Oetken said the court would throw out three counts of corruption against Benjamin, a Democrat, but a motion to throw out two other counts that the former lieutenant governor allegedly falsified records was denied.

falsified records was denied. "The Second Circuit has held — again, explicitly — that 'proof of an express promise is necessary when the payments are made in the form of campaign contributions,'" Oetken wrote.

What they're saying: "Today’s decision shows how these wrongful charges so harmed Mr. Benjamin and unfairly cost him his position as Lt. Governor," defense lawyers Barry H. Berke and Dani James said in a statement.

"The dismissal of this now discredited bribery theory also makes clear how the indictment was a direct assault on the democratic process."

"Mr. Benjamin is thankful for his vindication and looks forward to new opportunities to serve the people of New York and his Harlem community."

A representative for the attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment.

The big picture: Benjamin resigned in April after he was arrested for campaign finance-related federal bribery conspiracy charges.