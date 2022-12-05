GameStop begins layoff
A round of layoffs have begun at GameStop, the company at the center of 2021's meme stock craze, according to a source familiar with the matter and multiple LinkedIn posts from people claiming to be impacted.
Details: One source within the company tells Axios that the team building GameStop's blockchain wallet was heavily impacted.
- Subsequently, at least six software engineers have claimed on LinkedIn to have been let go.
- Axios has been unable to confirm the approximate scale of the layoff.
- GameStop has not replied to multiple requests for comment from Axios.
What they're saying: A software engineer at GameStop posted on LinkedIn: "Another big round of layoffs from GameStop currently in progress... E-commerce Product and Engineers... Lots of them."
- A second GameStop software engineer wrote, "Super sad to say I was apart of the layoffs today at GameStop."
- Another posted on Twitter about being let go, but under a pseudonym.
By the numbers: GameStop's stock is trading above $25, more than 500% above its price going into 2021's reddit-powered boom.
Flashback: GameStop also announced a round of layoffs after sacking its CFO in July.
What we're watching: GameStop's quarterly earnings call is Dec. 7.