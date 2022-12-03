1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Mapping Middle East IPOs
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have become major hubs in the Middle East for IPOs, drawing in significantly more business than any other country in the region, according to data compiled by Dealogic.
By the numbers: Total IPO proceeds over the last 12 months as of Nov. 30:
- Saudi Arabia: $8.453 billion
- Dubai: $7.548 billion
- Abu Dhabi: $2.576 billion
- Kuwait: $323 million
- Israel: $100 million
- Egypt: $82 million
- Morocco: $82 million
- Tunisia: $23 million
- Oman: $11 million