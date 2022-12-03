DOJ: Jan. 6 rioter tried to sell video from Capitol siege

A Capitol rioter who filmed himself assaulting a police officer did interviews from jail with documentary filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, the daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, per court documents.

Driving the news: In a sentencing memorandum Friday, prosecutors said Ronald Sandlin, a 35-year-old from Tennessee, repeatedly tried to profit "from his criminal conduct" on Jan. 6, 2021, by selling video footage he took during the insurrection.

One such instance was during recorded jail calls with Alexandra Pelosi, in which he discussed "providing his footage to her as well as his conspiracy theories," the court documents state.

He also instructed a friend to watermark his footage from inside the Capitol so that he could send a sample to potential buyers.

Sandlin also created an online fundraiser for legal fees, despite having a court-appointed attorney at no cost to him, the Department of Justice said.

The bottom line: The DOJ requested the court sentence Sandlin to 63 months of incarceration, followed by three years of supervised release.

Background: Sandlin, who has been in pretrial detention since January 2021, pleaded guilty in October to felony charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

Details: Prosecutors said Sandlin and his two co-conspirators took weapons, including two pistols, to the Capitol.