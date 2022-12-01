Stocks rally on Powell rate remarks

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Fed chair Jerome Powell rolled out a fairly hawkish speech Wednesday, and the markets … rallied?

What happened: Powell spoke at 1:30pm at the Brookings Institution, his last public appearance before the FOMC policy meeting in two weeks.

He said there's been no "clear progress" toward lower inflation just yet — and that rates may ultimately peak even higher than he thought just a few months ago.

But in the last paragraph of his prepared remarks, he said the Fed could shrink the size of its rate hikes as soon as its December meeting.

The impact: Markets shot up — the S&P by over 3% and the Nasdaq composite by 4.4%.

Between the lines: Despite Powell's insistence that we haven't seen much progress in the inflation fight, that December comment made waves.

"The signal that the Fed is going to slow down in December was unambiguous," wrote Krishna Guha of Evercore ISI in a research note.

💭 Our thought bubble, via Neil Irwin: This was not a more fundamentally dovish message than the November FOMC press conference.