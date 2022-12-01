Elon Musk took to Twitter on Wednesday in an attempt to lower the heat in a fight he picked with Apple on Monday.

Driving the news: "We resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the [Apple] App Store," Musk claimed in a tweet, after thanking Apple CEO Tim Cook for taking him around Apple headquarters Wednesday. "Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so."

Details: The misunderstanding Musk referenced was based on his own tweet from Monday, when he claimed Apple had threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, "but won’t tell us why."

Apple did not respond to requests for comment, then or on Wednesday.

Context: Musk's series of tweets Monday, including another that publicly taunted Apple for pulling most of its ad spend on Twitter, were part of a broader narrative Musk is trying to paint that Apple is a monopoly and uses its power to censor voices, Axios' Sara Fischer writes.