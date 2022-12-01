Musk tries to dial down tensions with Apple
Elon Musk took to Twitter on Wednesday in an attempt to lower the heat in a fight he picked with Apple on Monday.
Driving the news: "We resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the [Apple] App Store," Musk claimed in a tweet, after thanking Apple CEO Tim Cook for taking him around Apple headquarters Wednesday. "Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so."
Details: The misunderstanding Musk referenced was based on his own tweet from Monday, when he claimed Apple had threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, "but won’t tell us why."
- Apple did not respond to requests for comment, then or on Wednesday.
Context: Musk's series of tweets Monday, including another that publicly taunted Apple for pulling most of its ad spend on Twitter, were part of a broader narrative Musk is trying to paint that Apple is a monopoly and uses its power to censor voices, Axios' Sara Fischer writes.