Apple blocks giving away NFTs with Coinbase Wallet

Coinbase has killed a non-fungible token (NFT) function on its mobile wallet because Apple demanded a cut, even though the cryptocurrency platform wasn't getting a cut either.

Driving the news: The company nixed a "Send NFT" function in its Coinbase Wallet, because it costs money (ether) to send an NFT.

Meanwhile, the iPhone maker — which has come under fire for the stiff cut it charges larger app makers — has claimed that "gas" fees required to send NFTs should be paid within the app, according to Coinbase.

Why it matters: Many large firms (and not a few informed users) in Silicon Valley are mad about the 30% Apple takes from any transaction that takes place on a large developer's iOS app.

Spotify and Epic Games have been fighting it a long time, and Elon Musk has joined that fight now that he's running Twitter.

Even the French are upset with the Cupertino-based giant.

What they're saying: "Apple’s claim is that the gas fees required to send NFTs need to be paid through their In-App Purchase system, so that they can collect 30% of the gas fee," Coinbase Wallet posted in a Twitter thread.

Context: Apple controls the most lucrative app marketplace in the world. Coinbase has, at times, been one of its most popular apps.

Zoom in: To send an NFT (to do literally anything on a blockchain) costs the sender a little money. Every time a user takes any action that goes into Ethereum or related blockchains, the user needs to pay the many computers that are going to run that computation.

This is called "gas" but is actually paid in the coin of the blockchain realm (when it's on Ethereum, gas is paid in ether).

Still, Coinbase gets none of this when a Wallet user hits "send NFT." It goes entirely to the blockchains' validators. It's just how Ethereum works.

Nevertheless, money is changing hands through one of its apps, so Apple believes it deserves a cut.

Flashback: For a long time, Apple has had a hard time wrapping its head around blockchains and NFTs.

Back in 2018, it booted the Coinbase Wallet when it tried to let users look at their NFTs for a video game that was under development at the time.

In 2015, it removed a game that earned bitcoin.

Coinbase itself had a tough time with the iOS store early on.

Earlier this year, guidelines gave a firm "no" to selling NFTs without cutting Apple in.

Quick take: If we had to bet, we'd say that Apple does not even have an Ethereum address to send their cut to, even if Coinbase set one up.

Apple and Coinbase did not immediately reply to Axios' request for comment.