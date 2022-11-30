Sam Bankman-Fried admits in an interview with Axios that FTX's multitude of licenses were "corporate bullshit," but swears his effective altruism quest was genuine.

Why it matters: Regulators, lawyers, creditors and prosecutors are digging through the rubble of bankrupt FTX trying to determine whether Bankman-Fried was lying or just in over his head.

Background: The FTX founder and former CEO crafted an image as a rumpled, slightly mad wunderkind, napping on office beanbags and wearing shorts to meetings.

Bankman-Fried's most defining feature, however, was his dedication to effective altruism (EA). His main goal, he has said, was to make money and to give it away.

But that image fell into the blender in a recent Twitter DM conversation with Vox reporter Kelsey Piper, in which Bankman-Fried threw cold water on the virtue of being ethical.

What he's saying: In an Axios interview Monday night, Bankman-Fried acknowledged that part of his image was curated, but maintains that effective altruism was his driving force — even if the EA movement would prefer to disown him.

"The thing that was bullshit was not EA," said Bankman-Fried. "EA, I happen to care about deeply. I believe in blockchain and crypto. Those things are absolutely real."

His predilection for playing games in important meetings — most notably while trying to get Sequoia to invest millions into FTX — was also not a front, he says: "It helps me...clear my mind. It helps me keep my mind focused on what I'm doing."

Yes, but: Some things were bogus. For example, Bankman-Fried says FTX went too far with some of the licenses it acquired —licenses that created the image of being a highly regulated exchange.

"I think we probably went a little bit overboard on the number of licenses that we got," he says. "There were ones that we did that weren't ultimately meaningful. It was trying to brand yourself in a way that you wanted to be seen."

Notably, FTX spent some $2 billion on "acquisitions for regulatory purposes," according to documents seen by Reuters.

Of note: Bankman-Fried acknowledges that he has harmed the EA movement, having served as its most public face.

"I was hoping all the projects I would be able to fund would have a massive positive impact on the world. Now it looks like that might not end up happening," he said.

The implosion of FTX has opened EA up to criticisms that its comfort with taking big risks played a role in FTX recent blowup.

Bottom line: Bankman-Fried appears to be trying to create a new image, one where he's seen as transparent and unceasingly apologetic — as a founder who genuinely cared about his customers, but was incompetent rather than one who had intentionally committed fraud.

