The emissions offset sector is getting a new player in Rubicon Carbon — flush with $300 million in private equity cash from TPG, and being led into the carbon-credit market by two former top Bank of America executives.

The chair of the board is Anne Finucane, BofA’s former vice chair, who has long experience with socially responsible investing.

The CEO is Tom Montag, who retired last year as the bank’s chief operating officer.

Why it matters: As the private sector moves to tackle climate change, major companies are looking to voluntary credits to help offset their carbon footprints.

Finucane has been an advocate for sustainable finance through her career, including working with the UN and World Bank.

Zoom out: The Wall Street Journal notes that the development of the carbon credit sector — and by extension, efforts to curb climate change — is increasingly reliant on private capital, especially with governments falling short on their climate commitments.

The bottom line: TPG’s Rubicon investment, and the firm being led by someone with Finucane’s financial and environmental cachet, is a sign of how the finance and environmental sectors are becoming increasingly intertwined.