Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin dies at 96

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who rose to power after the Tiananmen Square protests and presided over years of explosive growth, died on Wednesday. He was 96.

Driving the news: The ruling Communist Party said he died of leukemia and multiple organ failure, state media reported.

Zemin served as president from 1993 to 2003, a period that included the transfer of Hong Kong to China and the country's entry into the World Trade Organization.

The big picture: His death comes as China's COVID response has fueled an unprecedented surge of public anger in the country.