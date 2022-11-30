Bret Taylor to step down as Salesforce co-CEO

Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor will step down from the role on January 31, leaving co-founder Marc Benioff as the sole chief executive of the software giant.

Why it matters: Taylor was promoted to the role just a year ago from his roles as president and chief operating officer. He's also the second co-CEO to depart, after Keith Block held the job from 2018 to early 2020.

What they're saying: "After a lot of reflection, I’ve decided to return to my entrepreneurial roots," Taylor said as part of Salesforce's official announcement.

Between the lines: Taylor had been seen as a likely successor to Benioff, who founded the company in 1999. Taylor joined as part of Salesforce's acquisition of his startup, Quip, in 2016.