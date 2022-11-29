Standalone drug plans broached for frail seniors in community-based care

Patient advocates are pressing Congress to use the lame duck session to give standalone Medicare drug coverage to some senior citizens who qualify for nursing-level care.

Why it matters: The "fix" would make up for how the Inflation Reduction Act's drug price controls stopped short of applying to the PACE Program, a comprehensive care alternative to nursing homes.

The IRA capped out-of-pocket spending at $2,000 annually for seniors using Medicare Part D, but in PACE, all costs are built into one set premium with no copays or deductibles.

Driving the news: A plan from Sens. Thomas Carper (D-Del.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) which would enable Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in PACE to access the Part D drug plans and benefit from the price controls in the IRA.

"They shouldn't have to choose between the benefits of the PACE program and being able to afford prescription coverage," said Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), who's co-sponsoring a House companion bill.

What they're saying: The lawmakers and patient advocates argue the status quo will leave frail seniors less incentivized to participate in a PACE program and lead to hundreds of dollars more in monthly drug costs.

"It's a cost disincentive to enroll in PACE," Peter Fitzgerald, vice president of policy at the National PACE Association, told Axios.

Be smart: The vast majority of PACE participants are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, and an October Bipartisan Policy Center report estimates that just 1% of the nearly 62,000 participants in programs around the country are Medicare-only beneficiaries.

PACE covers a wider range of services than traditional Medicare, including adult day care, transportation and dental health. PACE organizations serve as both providers and payers for enrollees.

Its origins trace back to 1970s San Francisco, when community leaders created a community-based system for elder care. Congress permanently recognized PACE as a provider type in 1997, and 147 organizations operate PACE programs in 32 states as of August 2022.

Yes, but: The proposed bipartisan fix joins a long list of health care policy changes that are in play during the lame duck and may test lawmakers' willingness to tinker with Medicare law.