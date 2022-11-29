Storm risk outlook, showing the area of "moderate risk" for severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes, over the South. (Pivotal Weather)

A significant outbreak of severe thunderstorms, including a "few strong tornadoes," is forecast for the Mississippi Valley, mid-South and parts of the Southeast Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Threat level: The storm threat is highest — at "moderate risk" or a level 4 out of 5 on the NWS' scale — across Mississippi. About 5 million people are at the greatest risk for severe weather from this event, according to the National Weather Service.

The Weather Service is highlighting the threat for tornadoes, very large hail and damaging straight-line winds for parts of Mississippi, Tennessee, Louisiana, Texas, Indiana, Missouri and Ohio.

The storms are expected to develop in a region of warm, humid air flowing north from the Gulf of Mexico, ahead of a cold front and low-pressure area moving into the Plains and Midwest. The associated dip in the jet stream and upper-level winds will aid in storm development.

Another front lifting north from Louisiana and Texas will also play a role in triggering severe weather, including establishing strong winds that vary in speed and/or direction, known as wind shear.

Between the lines: Wind shear is a key ingredient for tornado formation, and the NWS notes that the tornado threat will be highest across Mississippi, possibly extending into surrounding states.

An online NWS discussion states: "Multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms -- some capable of long-tracked tornadoes with EF3+ damage potential — will be possible this afternoon into tonight over parts of the lower Mississippi Valley region and Mid-South."

Tornadoes of that intensity tend to cause the greatest damage and account for the most fatalities during the course of a year.

Cities that may see severe weather include: Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee, as well as Jackson and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Alexandria, New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Birmingham, Alabama.

Context: Nighttime tornadoes tend to be especially dangerous, because people can lack ways to get severe weather warnings, and owners of mobile homes may not have easy access to storm shelters.