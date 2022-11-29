FEC scales back digital ad transparency rule after backlash

Federal election regulators are scaling back a major digital ad transparency measure after an effort to speed it through the regulatory process drew intense internal and external pushback, records show.

Why it matters: A little-noticed, two-word change to a proposed Federal Election Commission regulation could exempt wide swaths of digital ads from new rules designed to step up disclosure in a fast-growing segment of political advertising.

How we got here: Earlier this month, the FEC proposed a rule that would force "paid for by" disclaimers on most paid political promotions online.

The proposal was broad: it would include not just traditional video and banner ads, but also social media promotions and so-called influencer marketing efforts.

The FEC unveiled the rule days before it was set to vote on the measure, and indicated it would be forgoing a public comment period — generally required before new regulations can be enacted.

The intrigue: Days later, the FEC pulled the proposal from its docket after outside groups criticized the lack of comment period and the breadth of its language.

"[K]ey portions of the draft are unclear. If it’s not clear, then how will speakers who can’t afford lawyers be able to follow something they can’t understand?" wrote Brad Smith, a former FEC chairman and the founder of the Institute for Free Speech.

What's happening: A new version of the rule appeared on the FEC site on Monday, and the commission is set to consider it at a Thursday meeting.

The previous version would impose disclosure requirements on "communications placed or promoted for a fee on another person’s website, digital device, application, service, or advertising platform."

The new version is nearly identical, but removes "or promoted" from that standard.

Between the lines: That small change significantly reduces the scope of the regulation.

It would no longer capture ad spending paid to, for instance, a third-party social media user for promotion on a major social platform.

The regulation might not even capture more traditional paid advertising on platforms such as Facebook, where ads are simply traditional posts that are boosted through paid promotion.

Yes, but: It might make the rule more palatable for the notoriously fractious commission — and reduce the risk of legal challenges after the fact.