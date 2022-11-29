FEC scales back digital ad transparency rule after backlash
Federal election regulators are scaling back a major digital ad transparency measure after an effort to speed it through the regulatory process drew intense internal and external pushback, records show.
Why it matters: A little-noticed, two-word change to a proposed Federal Election Commission regulation could exempt wide swaths of digital ads from new rules designed to step up disclosure in a fast-growing segment of political advertising.
How we got here: Earlier this month, the FEC proposed a rule that would force "paid for by" disclaimers on most paid political promotions online.
- The proposal was broad: it would include not just traditional video and banner ads, but also social media promotions and so-called influencer marketing efforts.
- The FEC unveiled the rule days before it was set to vote on the measure, and indicated it would be forgoing a public comment period — generally required before new regulations can be enacted.
The intrigue: Days later, the FEC pulled the proposal from its docket after outside groups criticized the lack of comment period and the breadth of its language.
- "[K]ey portions of the draft are unclear. If it’s not clear, then how will speakers who can’t afford lawyers be able to follow something they can’t understand?" wrote Brad Smith, a former FEC chairman and the founder of the Institute for Free Speech.
What's happening: A new version of the rule appeared on the FEC site on Monday, and the commission is set to consider it at a Thursday meeting.
- The previous version would impose disclosure requirements on "communications placed or promoted for a fee on another person’s website, digital device, application, service, or advertising platform."
- The new version is nearly identical, but removes "or promoted" from that standard.
Between the lines: That small change significantly reduces the scope of the regulation.
- It would no longer capture ad spending paid to, for instance, a third-party social media user for promotion on a major social platform.
- The regulation might not even capture more traditional paid advertising on platforms such as Facebook, where ads are simply traditional posts that are boosted through paid promotion.
Yes, but: It might make the rule more palatable for the notoriously fractious commission — and reduce the risk of legal challenges after the fact.
- The "or promoted" language represented the sort of substantive change that could require a new public comment period.
- That could have opened up the broader regulation to legal challenges under the Administrative Procedure Act.