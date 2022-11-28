Protester runs onto pitch with rainbow flag during World Cup match

A protester holds a rainbow flag while running across the pitch during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Uruguay on Nov. 28, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. Photo: Francois Nel via Getty Images

A protester holding a rainbow flag and wearing a Superman T-shirt with messages supporting Ukraine and Iranian women ran onto the pitch Monday during a match between Portugal and Uruguay at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The big picture: It's the latest act of defiance against the host nation of Qatar, which has faced criticism for human rights abuses — especially violence and discrimination against LGBTQ people.

Driving the news: The protester ran across the field while weaving in between players before security staff tackled him and moved him off the field.

He was ushered away through a tunnel and it wasn’t immediately clear if he faced any charges or had been detained by police.

A security guard attemps to block a protester as he invades the pitch holding a rainbow flag and wearing a T-shirt that reads "Respect for Iranian Woman" during the 2022 World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay on Nov. 28, 2022. Photo: Glyn KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

State of play: A Human Rights Watch report published ahead of the World Cup "documented six cases of severe and repeated beatings and five cases of sexual harassment" involving LGBTQ people in police custody between 2019 and 2022 in Qatar.

Qatari officials have denied the allegations.

Don't forget: FIFA threatened teams with sporting sanctions if players wore rainbow "one love" armbands in a show of inclusion and anti-discrimination.

More from Axios:

All the protests (so far) at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

World Cup teams ditch plans to wear rainbow armbands after FIFA threats

Germany protests FIFA's rainbow armband rule before World Cup match