Scooplet: Nestlé to debut plant-based chocolate chips

These classic morsels aren't vegan, but Nestlé says there will soon be more options. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Nestlé plans to introduce plant-based Toll House morsels, making it easier for vegans to enjoy homemade chocolate chip cookies.

Why it matters: Despite tough times for plant-based meat, major food companies are still bullish on the plant-based category, which has particular appeal among younger consumers.

Driving the news: As part of a broader effort to introduce more plant-based products, Nestlé's new Toll House morsels will hit shelves "potentially as early as 2023," Nestlé USA's chief strategy officer Melissa Cash tells Axios.

While Nestlé introduced a line of dairy-free morsels for people with food allergies in 2018, the forthcoming product will be positioned differently.

"Nestlé Toll House plant-based morsels will be a brand-new product within the Toll House portfolio," the company said in a statement.

"As we continue to look to innovate in the plant-based category, baking is an area we're excited to explore," Nestlé said.

What they're saying: "Plant-based, especially for those that are trying to avoid dairy, can be one of those places where you feel like you have to compromise," Cash tells Axios.

"You think about chocolate chips and indulgence — that's a place that you don't want to compromise," she said. "So we're looking to innovate in that plant-based space... to really push out plant-based morsels."

Yes, but: Nestlé wouldn't say what ingredients the new morsels would contain, or how they might differ from the allergen-free Simply Delicious Morsels line.