Houston closes schools as power outage affected city's water supply

Multiple school districts and colleges in Houston were closed Monday in response to a city-wide boil water notice after a power outage at purification plants.

Why it matters: The city's more than 2 million residents are under the advisory, which means water for drinking, cooking, washing hands and faces and brushing teeth should be boiled for at least two minutes.

What they're saying: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said on social media early Monday that the city believes the water is safe but was required to issue the notice after the drop in water pressure at the plants, which serves approximately 2.2 million customers daily.

Turner said water sampling done by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality began on Monday and that the notice would be lifted 24 hours after the city is told the water is safe.

"We are optimistic the results will come back clean," he said. "And it is our hope that we can get a positive word at least late, late tonight or early tomorrow morning, because we'd love to see schools resume and businesses continue to function or open up if they have had to close."

Details: Turner said during a news conference Monday that power was restored hours after the outage occurred Sunday. The outage had led to a brief dip in water pressure at multiple monitoring sites.

The big picture: The closed school districts and colleges included Houston Independent School District (ISD), Aldine ISD, Pasadena ISD, Spring Branch ISD, Houston Community College and Lone Star College - Greenspoint and Victory.

Houston ISD is one of the largest school districts in the U.S.

This story has been updated with additional developments.