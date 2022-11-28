Crypto lender BlockFi was taken down by exposure to FTX and Alameda Research, the latter of which defaulted on $680 million of collateralized loan obligations, according to a bankruptcy filing.

Why it matters: Despite claims of transparency and decentralization in crypto, the intertwined balance sheets and opaque nature of crypto lending have led to contagion in the ecosystem.

State of play: The filing from Mark Renzi of Berkeley Research Group — BlockFi's proposed financial adviser in the case — breaks down the events leading to its bankruptcy into two acts: the first related to the collapse of Luna and Three Arrows Capital (3AC) and the second due to the fall of FTX.

At the time of its collapse, 3AC was one of BlockFi's largest borrower clients and led to losses of around $80 million, the company said in July.

Yes, but: That's nothing compared to BlockFi's exposure to FTX and sister firm Alameda Research.

Despite a series of margin calls and recalls of open-term loans with FTX and Alameda, the filing claims BlockFi could not avoid being caught up in the collapse of those firms.

In early November, BlockFi made a borrowing request on its loan agreement with FTX, which was not honored.

Alameda also defaulted on approximately $680 million of collateralized loan obligations with BlockFi, according to the filing.

Between the lines: BlockFi received unaudited quarterly financial statements and crypto wallet addresses from Alameda as part of its credit evaluation process, the filing notes.