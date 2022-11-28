Americans are still optimistic about job security

Data: Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. workers aren’t too worried about their job security.

Why it matters: Despite all the headlines (including ours!) chronicling the wave of layoffs hitting the tech industry, most Americans work in other sectors and still feel pretty good.

State of play: Across all income groups, the share of U.S. adults who fear they could lose their job in the next month ticked down during November — and is sitting near series low points, according to polling for the Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index dating back to May 2020.

Yes, but: When Americans put their consumer hats on, they’re less optimistic. Consumer sentiment is also near series lows.

That disconnect has been playing out all year — Axios’ Neil Irwin wrote about it back in February.

The bottom line: “Despite consumers being pessimistic, economists being pessimistic, and the Federal Reserve intentionally reducing demand — workers remain very optimistic,” says Jesse Wheeler, economic analyst at Morning Consult.