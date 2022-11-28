Amazon has a new drone for 30-minute urban deliveries

At a media event, Amazon showed off its new drone and gave reporters VR goggles to see how it will work. Photo: M. Scott Brauer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

As Amazon prepares to debut its long-delayed Prime Air drone delivery service, it's also showing off a smaller, quieter drone that will be ready in 2024 and could be making regular deliveries in major cities by the end of the decade.

Why it matters: Consumers want their stuff fast, and under Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' vision, they could get it delivered in as little as 30 minutes while helping the environment by taking CO2-emitting trucks off the street.

But a host of technical and regulatory hurdles stand in the way, which is why drone deliveries in the U.S. are progressing slowly.

Driving the news: Amazon showed off its next-generation drone at a recent event near Boston to highlight the future of delivery.

The 80-pound hexagon-shaped aircraft, about 5½ feet in diameter, is nimble enough to make deliveries in highly populated areas such as Boston, Atlanta and Seattle.

It'll be more capable and less intrusive than the model Amazon is using in its Prime Air service, which will begin in two markets — Lockeford, California, and College Station, Texas — in the coming weeks.

By the end of the decade, the company's goal is to deliver 500 million packages a year by drone in cities, Amazon Prime Air vice president David Carbon told reporters.

Details: The new aircraft, dubbed MK30, has a longer range and can fly in more types of weather — including light rain — than the drone it'll use in the near term.

It also has new "sense-and-avoid" safety features that allow it to operate at greater distances while skirting other aircraft, people, pets and obstacles.

Custom-designed propellers reduce the perceived noise by 25%, Amazon said.

Thousands of items could be eligible for drone delivery as long as they fit in one box and weigh less than 5 pounds total.

Zoom out: Amazon has been pursuing drone delivery for nearly a decade, but the program has been beset by delays and internal strife, as Bloomberg reported earlier this year.

It's lagging behind Walmart, which says it's expanding its DroneUp delivery network to 34 sites in six states.

Other players, including Zipline and Google-owned Wing, have also begun drone deliveries for hospitals and retail partners such as Walgreens.

How it works: I donned virtual reality goggles at a recent Amazon media event to see how the service would work:

An Amazon employee loads a shoebox-shaped package into the drone and secures it before stepping away.

The drone takes off vertically, using six propellers.

Once in the air, the drone rotates to a forward position and flies at up to 50 mph.

Upon arrival, the drone descends, scans the area to make sure it's clear, then drops the box from a height of about 12 feet.

Of note: Amazon says that special sturdy packaging will protect fragile purchases. But other drone delivery services lower the bundle with a tether or parachute.

Either way, customers aren't allowed to stand under the drone.

What's next: There's still a lot of work to be done before drones start zipping around major cities.