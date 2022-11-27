More than 3,000 flights delayed amid Thanksgiving travel rush

More than 3,000 flights into or out of the U.S. have been delayed as of Sunday afternoon, on what is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Driving the news: Rain, wind and thunderstorms are contributing to the cross-country flight delays and cancellations.

Just over 75 flights within, into or out of the U.S. have been cancelled on Sunday, per FlightAware.

A storm is expected to move through the mid-Mississippi Valley into the Northeast on Sunday, bringing with it the threat of widespread rain and winds, per the National Weather Service.

Another storm system moving into the Pacific Northwest is expected to bring heavy snow to the Cascades and northern Rockies, and winds into Wyoming and Montana into Monday, the NWS tweeted.

Zoom out: An estimated 54.6 million people were expected to travel at least 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving, which is about 98% of pre-pandemic levels, AAA predicted before the holiday.

