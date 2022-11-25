Mohammed Muntari of Qatar shows dejection after Senegal's third goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match at Al Thumama Stadium on Nov. 25. Photo: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Host country Qatar on Friday was eliminated from the World Cup after losing 3-1 in their match against Senegal.

Why it matters: The loss makes Qatar the earliest host nation team to depart the tournament in the 92-year history of the World Cup, per AP.

State of play: The match against Senegal was Qatar's second game of the World Cup. In the tournament's opening match last Sunday, Qatar lost 2-0 against Ecuador.

Even if Qatar beats the Netherlands in their match on Tuesday, they won't have enough points to advance to the next stage, per Yahoo Sports.

The big picture: Qatar's hosting of the World Cup has been shrouded in controversy on account of its human rights record and the environmental costs of holding the tournament in the region.

Qatar's hosting marks the first time the tournament has been held in the Middle East.

Qatar and South Africa are the only host nations to have been knocked out in the group stage during their respective tournaments, per Yahoo Sports.

