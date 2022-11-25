35 mins ago - Sports
Qatar eliminated from World Cup after losing 3-1 to Senegal
Host country Qatar on Friday was eliminated from the World Cup after losing 3-1 in their match against Senegal.
Why it matters: The loss makes Qatar the earliest host nation team to depart the tournament in the 92-year history of the World Cup, per AP.
State of play: The match against Senegal was Qatar's second game of the World Cup. In the tournament's opening match last Sunday, Qatar lost 2-0 against Ecuador.
- Even if Qatar beats the Netherlands in their match on Tuesday, they won't have enough points to advance to the next stage, per Yahoo Sports.
The big picture: Qatar's hosting of the World Cup has been shrouded in controversy on account of its human rights record and the environmental costs of holding the tournament in the region.
- Qatar's hosting marks the first time the tournament has been held in the Middle East.
- Qatar and South Africa are the only host nations to have been knocked out in the group stage during their respective tournaments, per Yahoo Sports.
