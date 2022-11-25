"Wakanda Forever" at the head of the table for Thanksgiving weekend
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is expected to top the box office through the Thanksgiving weekend, keeping it on pace to be one of the highest-earning films of the year.
Why it matters: Disney's latest Marvel movie is not only a box office juggernaut, but also represents the Marvel Cinematic Universe's shift toward reflecting the diversity of the real world.
- "Wakanda Forever" — the first MCU film with a Black woman as the main character — is already the third-highest earning MCU film led by a character from an underrepresented community, trailing only "Captain Marvel" and the original "Black Panther."
By the numbers: “Black Panther” is expected to top the Thanksgiving box office this holiday weekend with $40 million in earnings, per Deadline.
- The movie has already toppled 2022's other big hitters, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (which came out in December 2021) and "Black Adam" (which dropped in October).
- “Wakanda Forever” has made about $550 million worldwide and is expected to eventually topple "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" ($955 million), to become the No. 3 movie worldwide
- And don't forget that "Wakanda Forever" already holds the all-time record for the biggest opening weekend in November.
Yes, but: Another blockbuster, James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water,” is due out on December 16, which could disrupt the “Black Panther” reign.
What we're watching: The success of "Black Panther" is coming after a summer slowdown at the box office and is a welcome sign for Disney, which is dealing with its own turmoil.
