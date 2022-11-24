In an online world, we're thankful for real people

We live in a world where bombastic CEOs, loudmouth politicians and Twitter tantrums often command our attention online.

Why it matters: Let’s give thanks that most people in our real lives are ... normal. They work, they give, they help, they live quietly and generously.

Two thought experiments:

First, think of the 100+ people you spend enough time with each year to appraise their character and values. I bet almost all are good, sane, worthy friends.

think of the 100+ people you spend enough time with each year to appraise their character and values. I bet almost all are good, sane, worthy friends. Now, think about your coming Thanksgiving meal. Maybe one loud uncle who slams one too many whiskeys will dominate the conversation. That’s social media! And it’s not reality.

🔭 Zoom way out: The chief reason so many people seem nuts or unhinged is because Twitter, cable TV and TikTok amplify the drunk uncle.

And because the uncle gets liked, followed, and invited back, he has an irresistible incentive to get nuttier.

the uncle gets liked, followed, and invited back, he has an irresistible incentive to get nuttier. This loop creates the false impression that more people than we think are bat-shit crazy.

Hence, the thought experiment above re: people you actually know.

Two stats to savor when you think the world has lost its mind:

75% of people in the U.S. never tweet. On an average weeknight in January, just 1% of U.S. adults watched primetime Fox News and 0.5% tuned into MSNBC.

The bottom line: Everyone else is too busy being ... normal.