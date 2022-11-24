9 mins ago - Politics & Policy
In an online world, we're thankful for real people
We live in a world where bombastic CEOs, loudmouth politicians and Twitter tantrums often command our attention online.
Why it matters: Let’s give thanks that most people in our real lives are ... normal. They work, they give, they help, they live quietly and generously.
Two thought experiments:
- First, think of the 100+ people you spend enough time with each year to appraise their character and values. I bet almost all are good, sane, worthy friends.
- Now, think about your coming Thanksgiving meal. Maybe one loud uncle who slams one too many whiskeys will dominate the conversation. That’s social media! And it’s not reality.
🔭 Zoom way out: The chief reason so many people seem nuts or unhinged is because Twitter, cable TV and TikTok amplify the drunk uncle.
- And because the uncle gets liked, followed, and invited back, he has an irresistible incentive to get nuttier.
- This loop creates the false impression that more people than we think are bat-shit crazy.
Hence, the thought experiment above re: people you actually know.
Two stats to savor when you think the world has lost its mind:
- 75% of people in the U.S. never tweet.
- On an average weeknight in January, just 1% of U.S. adults watched primetime Fox News and 0.5% tuned into MSNBC.
The bottom line: Everyone else is too busy being ... normal.