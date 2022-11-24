Democrat Mary Peltola beats Sarah Palin in Alaska's at-large House race

Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK) speaks to supporters at a watch party on Nov. 8 in Anchorage, Alaska. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola quashed a challenge from former Gov. Sarah Palin (R) to win Alaska's at-large House seat, the state's Division of Elections announced Wednesday.

The big picture: Peltola made history earlier this year when she won the state's special election to represent Alaska's lone U.S. House seat, making her the first Alaska Native elected to Congress.

She also became the first Democrat to represent the seat in nearly half a century, Axios' Andrew Solender notes.

Peltola won in August to serve the rest of Republican Rep. Don Young's term after he died earlier this year. That term ends on Jan. 3.

Peltola served in the Alaska House of Representatives from 1999 to 2009.

Zoom in: Election officials on Wednesday announced the results of the state's new ranked-choice voting system.

For races in which no candidate earns 50% of the vote, the candidates with the fewest votes are eliminated.

When a candidate is eliminated, their votes are reallocated to voters' second choice, per the state's division of elections.

