Cincinnati agrees to sell rail line in $1.6 billion deal

Norfolk Southern, an Atlanta-based freight rail operator, has agreed to buy Cincinnati Southern Railway from the City of Cincinnati for $1.62 billion in cash.

Why it matters: This comes against the backdrop of a possible freight rail-workers strike, which could cripple the U.S. economy.

Details: CSR runs around 360 miles from Cincinnati to Chattanooga, Tenn., atop around 9,500 acres of land and operated under a lease agreement with a Norfolk Southern subsidiary that's set to expire in 2026.

Deal closure is subject to approval by Cincinnati voters and the U.S. Surface Transportation Board.

CSR trustees have said proceeds would be put into an investment trust, whose returns would fund existing infrastructure like roads, bridges and parks.

History, per WXIX: "The route was funded with a $10 million bond issue approved by Cincinnati voters in June 1869, just as the steamboat era that put Cincinnati on the map was winding down. It became a dependable cash cow for the City after its operations were leased out in 1881 to the company that would eventually become Norfolk Southern."