Scoop: Assure, a fintech for startup investing, is shutting down

Assure, a popular fintech platform for administering special purpose vehicles (SPVs), on Tuesday night informed clients that it is shutting down, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

Why it matters: SPVs, or investment pools designed to invest in a specific company, have boomed in popularity over recent years — being used not only by individual deal sponsors, but also by institutional investors like venture capital firms.

Details: Salt Lake City-based Assure was founded in 2012, to handle back-office tasks for both SPVs and traditional private equity funds. It claims on its website to have completed more SPVs and private transactions than any other such administrator.

Assure did not provide users with a reason for the shutdown, which takes effect at the end of the year, beyond writing: "The industry has evolved considerably over the decade since we founded our company. Current market conditions have resulted in Assure evaluating its business model."

It also provided users with information on how to handle existing cash distributions, open bank and brokerage accounts and crypto-related SPVs. Assure also is working with a rival company called Allocations, to provide ongoing services to users who are interested.

The bottom line: Assure's website homepage and social media don't reflect the shutdown, but the company did create a transition information page that it shared in its user communication.