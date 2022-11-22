Palo Alto Networks has investigated several incidents involving a data extortion gang using a growing social engineering tactic to extort retailers and other businesses out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to a report Monday.

Why it matters: The report highlights the range of threats retailers, other businesses and consumers are up against heading into the hectic holiday season — and the depths hackers will go to make sure they find success.

Driving the news: Researchers at Palo Alto Networks said they've uncovered an ongoing hacking campaign from a group known as both "Luna Moth" and "Silent Ransom" that ditches traditional malware attacks for phone calls.

How it works: The scam typically starts with a phishing email, sent through a legitimate service, to a corporate email claiming the recipient's credit card was charged for a recent service. The email usually has a PDF invoice attached.

The invoice includes a phone number recipients can call if they have questions about the charges. Once they call, they're connected to a call center run by the malicious hackers.

On the call, the hacker then walks the person through downloading and running a "support tool" that gives the hacker remote access to the victim's computer.

Once inside, the hacker blanks out the screen so the victim can't see their actions and moves quickly to steal files and personal data from the device.

The hacker follows up with an extortion email, detailing the data that was stolen and demanding payment to keep the hacker from leaking the data online.

The intrigue: The data extortion group behind these callback phishing attacks is suspected of having ties to the defunct Conti ransomware gang, a Russian group known for its attacks on hospital systems and other critical infrastructure.

Threat level: Researchers anticipate "callback phishing attacks to increase in popularity due to the low per-target cost, low risk of detection and fast monetization," the report says.

The campaign is currently targeting the retail and legal sectors and is "actively evolving."

