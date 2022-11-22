Cargo pants are back: Abercrombie can't get enough

NBA player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is seen in cargo pants on Nov. 16, 2022, in Washington, DC. Photo by THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images

And you thought cargo pants were out of style.

State of play: You were wrong, if sales at Abercrombie & Fitch are any indication.

Cargo pants sold "quite well during back-to-school" shopping, Abercrombie CEO Fran Horowitz said Tuesday on an earnings call. "We didn't have enough."

It's part of a broader trend toward "non-denim bottoms," he said.

What others are saying: "They're effortless, cool, trendy and so comfortable," EOnline reports.

The bottom line: Celebrities are apparently leading the way, with Kylie Jenner herself wearing them this summer.