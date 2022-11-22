2 hours ago - Economy & Business
Cargo pants are back: Abercrombie can't get enough
And you thought cargo pants were out of style.
State of play: You were wrong, if sales at Abercrombie & Fitch are any indication.
- Cargo pants sold "quite well during back-to-school" shopping, Abercrombie CEO Fran Horowitz said Tuesday on an earnings call. "We didn't have enough."
- It's part of a broader trend toward "non-denim bottoms," he said.
What others are saying: "They're effortless, cool, trendy and so comfortable," EOnline reports.
The bottom line: Celebrities are apparently leading the way, with Kylie Jenner herself wearing them this summer.
- Other celebs embracing the "throwback trend" include Halle Berry and Hailey Bieber, according to Parade.