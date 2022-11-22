ACA sign-ups expected to reach record high, Becerra says

Enrollment in Affordable Care Act marketplaces is on pace to set a new record, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra told Axios on Tuesday, with subsidies that Congress renewed through 2025 softening the blow of premium increases.

Why it matters: Consumers are flocking to ACA plans as employers and insurers grapple with higher premiums and higher out-of-pocket costs.

By the numbers: Nearly 3.4 million people have signed up for individual coverage between from Nov, 1 to 19 — a 17% increase from last year, according to HHS data.

The number of new enrollees is also up 40%.

The ACA enrollment window runs through Jan. 15.

What they're saying: "So far, we're on pace to see another record," Becerra said. "I think we're going to continue to see sign-ups and this may be a very good Christmas for a lot of Americans."

Catch up fast: With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, Congress extended enhanced ACA subsidies — premium tax credits and cost-sharing reductions — through 2025.

Though lawmakers have resisted making these subsidies permanent, HHS "would encourage Congress to continue to make progress on making health care affordable for everyone," Becerra said.

Between the lines: Enrollment this year comes without the "family glitch," a provision in the ACA that prevented some families from getting subsidized health insurance.

But to navigate eligibility requirements, individuals will need information from their employers that the companies are not required to give, potentially adding hurdles, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation brief.

Becerra told Axios that HHS wants to ensure that the information is available and will make "navigators" available to help people make that decision.

What we're also watching: The ACA markets could become an alternative for some of the millions of Medicaid recipients who are expected to fall off the safety net program's rolls when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends next year.

But only about 2.7 million of the approximately 15 million people who are predicted to lose Medicaid eligibility may qualify for a marketplace subsidy, leaving others in danger of going uninsured.

It will be a "big priority" for the federal government to work with insurers and local community-based organizations so that people can transition to other health plans, including subsidized ACA plans, said Zach Baron, a health policy and law expert at Georgetown University.

