Paramount announced Monday it will no longer sell Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House after a judge blocked the proposed $2.2 billion merger of the two publishing houses over antitrust concerns.

Why it matters: The decision puts Simon & Schuster in limbo as Paramount had been trying to offload its non-core assets and focus on video streaming. It could be open to future acquisitions, though the ruling sets a precedent for future dealmaking under the Biden administration.

Details: Paramount on Monday filed an 8K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission about the termination of the deal and noted that Penguin Random House must pay a $200 million termination fee.

Penguin Random House issued a separate statement Monday saying it had "planned to appeal" the judge's October ruling but must "accept Paramount’s decision not to move forward."

Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp informed staffers of the decision in a memo Monday.

"This news is still fresh, and at this point I have no specific information to impart about what will happen in the coming months. You may read or hear rumors and speculation about our future, but you can be assured that I will keep you informed as soon as there is pertinent news I can share," Karp wrote.

What's next: Paramount could seek another buyer for Simon & Schuster.