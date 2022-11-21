At least 1 dead, 16 people injured after car crashes into Massachusetts Apple store

At least one person is dead and 16 injured after a car crashed into an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts on Monday morning, according to local authorities.

Driving the news: District Attorney for Plymouth County Tim Cruz said at a news conference Monday that an investigation was "active and ongoing."

What they're saying: "A dark-colored SUV appears, went through at a rate of speed undetermined, through a … glass window and struck multiple people," Cruz said.

Cruz added that family members were "being notified or in the process of being notified," adding that store employees and other nearby workers were "visibly shaken, and they're assembling nearby."

"When you're just going there to buy a phone or get something fixed or whatever it may be — it's absolutely unthinkable. It's absolutely tragic," Cruz added.

Of note: The Apple store on Derby Street in Hingham is closed as of Monday afternoon, per its website.