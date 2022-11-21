Skip to main content
At least 1 dead, 16 people injured after car crashes into Massachusetts Apple store

Shawna Chen
Photo: Kriston Jae Bethel / AFP via Getty Images

At least one person is dead and 16 injured after a car crashed into an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts on Monday morning, according to local authorities.

Driving the news: District Attorney for Plymouth County Tim Cruz said at a news conference Monday that an investigation was "active and ongoing."

What they're saying: "A dark-colored SUV appears, went through at a rate of speed undetermined, through a … glass window and struck multiple people," Cruz said.

  • Cruz added that family members were "being notified or in the process of being notified," adding that store employees and other nearby workers were "visibly shaken, and they're assembling nearby."
  • "When you're just going there to buy a phone or get something fixed or whatever it may be — it's absolutely unthinkable. It's absolutely tragic," Cruz added.

Of note: The Apple store on Derby Street in Hingham is closed as of Monday afternoon, per its website.

