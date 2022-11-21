Demonstrators march through the streets against police brutality and racism on June 20, 2020 in Atlanta. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Atlanta City Council approved a $1 million settlement to the widow of Rayshard Brooks, the 27-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by Atlanta police in a Wendy's parking lot in 2020.

Why it matters: The fatal shooting of Brooks sparked protests and fueled awareness and activism about the police's treatment of Black people and systemic racism.

Catch up quick: On June 12, 2020, Atlanta police officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan were called to a Wendy's in Peoplestown where Brooks had fallen asleep while sitting in a drive-through line. Both Rolfe and Brosnan are white.

When officers tried to arrest Brooks for driving under the influence, a scuffle ensued, ending with Brooks firing a taser at the officers and Rolfe shooting him twice in the back.

Details: Under a resolution approved Monday afternoon, the city would pay $1 million to settle claims filed by Tomika Miller, Brooks' widow, his estate and lawyers involved in the case.

Aftermath: Not long after the shooting, Atlanta police chief Erika Shields resigned and Rolfe was fired. Rolfe was reinstated in 2021.