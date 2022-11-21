Rayshard Brooks' family to get $1M settlement from Atlanta City Council
The Atlanta City Council approved a $1 million settlement to the widow of Rayshard Brooks, the 27-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by Atlanta police in a Wendy's parking lot in 2020.
Why it matters: The fatal shooting of Brooks sparked protests and fueled awareness and activism about the police's treatment of Black people and systemic racism.
Catch up quick: On June 12, 2020, Atlanta police officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan were called to a Wendy's in Peoplestown where Brooks had fallen asleep while sitting in a drive-through line. Both Rolfe and Brosnan are white.
- When officers tried to arrest Brooks for driving under the influence, a scuffle ensued, ending with Brooks firing a taser at the officers and Rolfe shooting him twice in the back.
Details: Under a resolution approved Monday afternoon, the city would pay $1 million to settle claims filed by Tomika Miller, Brooks' widow, his estate and lawyers involved in the case.
Aftermath: Not long after the shooting, Atlanta police chief Erika Shields resigned and Rolfe was fired. Rolfe was reinstated in 2021.
- In August, Pete Skandalakis, a special prosecutor assigned to the case, dropped criminal charges against Rolfe and Brosnan.
- Rolfe and Brosnan's federal lawsuits against former district attorney Paul Howard, former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and others are pending.