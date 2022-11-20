China reports first COVID-19 death in around 6 months

China reported its first official death from COVID-19 in around six months on Sunday after an 87-year-old Beijing man died on Saturday, according to AP.

Why it matters: New coronavirus restrictions have been imposed on Beijing and other parts of the country in response to a recent spike in cases, particularly in Beijing's Chaoyang district.

Residents in Chaoyang district were advised by the local government to remain at home on Monday because of new cases, while shops, restaurants and other businesses were also closed, according to Reuters.

By the numbers: China reported at least 24,215 new COVID cases on Sunday, according to AP.

The new reported death brings the country's reported total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 5,227.

Its last reported death was in Shanghai on May 26.

Yes, but: The veracity of the Chinese Communist Party's official death figure has come under question, based on its criteria for determining COVID as cause of death.

The big picture: The new restrictions indicate that the Chinese government does not intend to relax its "zero-COVID" strategy despite public dissent against the lockdowns and economic disruptions stemming from the policy.

Go deeper: U.S. and China to resume climate change talks