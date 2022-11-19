Judge allows Saturday voting in Georgia's Senate runoff
A Georgia judge ruled Friday that early voting can take place on a Saturday in the state's Senate runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican Herschel Walker.
Driving the news: Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. found that Georgia's election code "does not specifically prohibit counties from conducting advanced voting on Saturday, November 26, 2022, for a runoff election."
Catch up quick: Warnock's campaign, along with national and state Democratic groups, filed a lawsuit earlier this week, challenging the secretary of state's interpretation that counties can't hold early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26.
- Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had previously said counties could hold early voting that day but his office later backtracked.
- Raffensperger's office cited a preexisting law that prohibits early voting the day after a holiday, which is the case for Nov. 26 as it falls immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday.
What they're saying: "I am delighted by the judge’s ruling," Warnock said at a rally at Georgia Tech on Friday per the Washington Post.
- "We should want every eligible voter to have an opportunity to vote, and not having Saturday voting disproportionately impacts working-class people in an adverse way.”
The other side: "We disagree with the court’s order and look forward to a prompt appeal," Raffensperger said in a statement per WaPost.