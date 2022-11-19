Judge allows Saturday voting in Georgia's Senate runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock is seen on Nov. 10, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

A Georgia judge ruled Friday that early voting can take place on a Saturday in the state's Senate runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican Herschel Walker.

Driving the news: Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. found that Georgia's election code "does not specifically prohibit counties from conducting advanced voting on Saturday, November 26, 2022, for a runoff election."

Catch up quick: Warnock's campaign, along with national and state Democratic groups, filed a lawsuit earlier this week, challenging the secretary of state's interpretation that counties can't hold early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had previously said counties could hold early voting that day but his office later backtracked.

Raffensperger's office cited a preexisting law that prohibits early voting the day after a holiday, which is the case for Nov. 26 as it falls immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday.

What they're saying: "I am delighted by the judge’s ruling," Warnock said at a rally at Georgia Tech on Friday per the Washington Post.

"We should want every eligible voter to have an opportunity to vote, and not having Saturday voting disproportionately impacts working-class people in an adverse way.”

The other side: "We disagree with the court’s order and look forward to a prompt appeal," Raffensperger said in a statement per WaPost.