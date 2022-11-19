CBS News pauses Twitter use amid "uncertainty" following Musk takeover

Twitter Headquarters is seen in San Francisco, California, on Nov. 18, 2022. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

CBS News is pausing its use of Twitter, the media company confirmed to Axios on Saturday.

The big picture: It's the first major U.S. news organization to abandon the social media platform since Elon Musk's chaotic takeover, which has been riddled with layoffs, conspiracy theories, and has raised questions about content moderation.

What they're saying: "In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News is pausing its activity on the social media site as it continues to monitor the platform," CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti said during a report on the "CBS Evening News" Friday.

"We are hopeful that we will resume activity very soon," a spokesperson for CBS News and Stations told Axios.

The CBS News, CBS Evening News and CBS Mornings accounts have not tweeted since Friday evening.

Separately, other brands like General Mills, Pfizer, The North Face and several automobile companies have paused or slowed their Twitter advertising buys since Musk's takeover.

As a vast majority of the social media platform's revenue comes from ads, Musk reportedly wants to make subscriptions a bigger revenue stream.

Meanwhile, Musk put up a poll Friday night asking Twitter users if he should reinstate former President Donald Trump's suspended account.