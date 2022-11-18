Skip to main content
44 mins ago - Economy & Business

"Amirite, bae?": Scrabble dictionary adds 500 new words

Sareen Habeshian

Photo: Fairfax Media via Getty Images/Fairfax Media via Getty Images via Getty Images

"Bae," "vax," "verbing" and "zonkey" are among some 500 new words added to the Scrabble dictionary.

Driving the news: The Merriam-Webster Dictionary released its seventh edition of the Official Scrabble Players Dictionary this week, adding new words to the game for the first time since 2018.

What's new: Words like "adorbs," "bae," "hangry" and "subtweet" are common in the current culture and seem like natural additions. "Amirite?"

  • Some food-related additions included"queso" and "matcha."
  • Words that are a bit more obscure like "zonkey," "vaquita" and "embiggen" were also added.
  • "Dumpster" is a surprising addition in that it wasn't already allowed. Until now, the term was categorized as a trademark in the dictionary, but now it's a playable noun.

What they're saying: "So much about the new words for SCRABBLE are consequences of the way dictionaries classify words," per a tweet from Merriam-Webster.

  • "For example, VERB had always been playable, but now VERB is a *verb*! Which means that VERBED and VERBING are now playable. A grammatical distinction that allows for new plays."
