"Amirite, bae?": Scrabble dictionary adds 500 new words

"Bae," "vax," "verbing" and "zonkey" are among some 500 new words added to the Scrabble dictionary.

Driving the news: The Merriam-Webster Dictionary released its seventh edition of the Official Scrabble Players Dictionary this week, adding new words to the game for the first time since 2018.

What's new: Words like "adorbs," "bae," "hangry" and "subtweet" are common in the current culture and seem like natural additions. "Amirite?"

Some food-related additions included"queso" and "matcha."

Words that are a bit more obscure like "zonkey," "vaquita" and "embiggen" were also added.

"Dumpster" is a surprising addition in that it wasn't already allowed. Until now, the term was categorized as a trademark in the dictionary, but now it's a playable noun.

What they're saying: "So much about the new words for SCRABBLE are consequences of the way dictionaries classify words," per a tweet from Merriam-Webster.