Dutch court convicts three for Malaysian Airlines MH17 plane crash

Investigators work at a the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in 2014. Photo: Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images

Three men with links to Russia were convicted in a Dutch court Thursday over the 2014 downing of a passenger plane that killed all 298 people on board, AP reported.

The big picture: Investigators say Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 was shot down by a Russian surface-to-air missile system over rebel-held eastern Ukraine. The plane was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014. Most of the passengers on board were from the Netherlands.

A fourth man who was charged in the incident was acquitted.

The four men — three Russians and one Ukrainian— were tried in absentia and are believed to be in Russian-controlled territory, meaning they are unlikely to serve any sentence.

The judges who delivered the verdict said Russia had overall control of separatist forces at the time of the downing of the plane.

State of play: The court ruled that the plane crash was the result of a deliberate act, even though the group had intended to target a military aircraft and not a civilian one, the BBC reported.