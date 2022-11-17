19 mins ago - Health
Data du jour: Rise in mental health needs persists
Nearly three years into the pandemic, demand for mental health services is swamping the psychology profession, according to a new report from the American Psychological Association.
By the numbers: Nearly half of 2,300 psychologists surveyed said they were unable to meet demand for treatment, while 60% said they have no more openings for new patients.
- Since 2020, diagnoses of trauma, obsessive-compulsive, substance-related and cognitive disorders continue to increase year over year, with more than a quarter of psychologists reporting an increase of patients experiencing persistent and severe mental illness.
- More than a third noted increases among patients who are transgender or have chronic illnesses. Close to 50% reported a jump in teenagers seeking mental health care.