U.S. agent killed in gunfight with alleged smugglers off Puerto Rico coast

Three U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents were wounded in a gunfight with people on board a suspected smuggling vessel 14 miles off the west coast of Puerto Rico on Thursday, CBP announced in a statement.

Driving the news: At least one of the CBP's Marine Interdiction Agents and one of the alleged smugglers died as a result of shootout, according to AP.

CBP said in statement that the incident is currently under investigation.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for details.