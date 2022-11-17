Communicator Spotlight: Elisa Schreiber, Greylock Partners

Elisa Schreiber spent her career as a startup operator and never could've predicted she would end up in venture capital.

Why it matters: Now, she runs marketing and communications for Greylock Partners and supports firm-backed entrepreneurs and portfolio companies like Discord, Rubrik, Airbnb, Coinbase and Roblox.

📍How she got here: Schreiber previously led marketing for the producers of Live 8 — the first live music festival to stream at scale — and helped produce the first TEDx. Most recently, she led global communications for Hulu.

"I’ll never forget the day that Hulu surpassed one million subscribers," she says. 'The entire team huddled around a digital ticker and waited for the moment. The cheering was deafening! "

📈 Trend spot: She has an eye on meme culture.

"It's the most defining characteristic of modern communications. It will be fascinating to look back and assess the impact meme culture had on societal interactions."

🧭 Navigating a bad news cycle: "Very rarely are companies caught completely off guard by a tough story, so one lesson is: be prepared."

It's also important to be as empathetic and transparent as possible in your communications, she says.

"And perhaps the most important lesson: never lie. Credibility is the only thing that matters."

☮️ De-stress routine: Exercise with Caroline Girvan's YouTube workouts or walking her dog.

📱Media diet: "I try to start my day with a win, so I usually play Wordle with my morning coffee."

On Sunday's she reads a hard copy of The New York Times. "You can't rely on an algorithm to keep you up to date," she says.

After work hours, she's binging "The Crown" or reading "The Widow Cliquot" by Tilar J Mazzeo.

🐦 Most-used app: "Twitter, by a lot."

🤩 Influenced by: VC personalities Hunter Walk and Nicole DeTomasso and on the brand side, she loves how Steak-Umm uses social media to comment on news of the day.

💡Words of wisdom: "Make decisions that reflect your personal core values, and you’ll never make a wrong choice."

