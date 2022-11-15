A judge in New York has dismissed a lawsuit brought by Mary Trump against her uncle, former President Trump, that accused him and other family members of having "swindled" her out of an inheritance worth millions.

Why it matters: The judge's ruling Monday is a victory for the former president amid a litany of legal issues, and comes as Trump is expected to announce another run for president.

Background: Mary Trump claimed in the lawsuit filed in September 2020 that she was defrauded out of inheritance money by the former president, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry, and his younger brother Robert Trump.

In the lawsuit, Mary Trump referenced a 2018 New York Times investigation that found the Trump family engaged in dubious tax schemes, including outright fraud, in the 1990s.

The big picture: New York Justice Robert Reed ruled Monday that Mary Trump had forfeited the ability to bring the claims against her relatives in a 2001 settlement worth more than $2.7 million over the estate of Trump's father, Fred Trump.

Go deeper: Christie applauded after bashing Trump at GOP governor meeting