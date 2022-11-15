Relay Commerce, a New York City-based startup, raised $27 million in equity and debt funding earlier this year to fuel more acquisitions of e-commerce software businesses.

Why it matters: It's a twist on the e-commerce aggregator trend that boomed during the pandemic — but the company is betting on software instead of widgets.

While some like OpenStore and Pattern Brands are still forging ahead with the strategy, the industry saw a number of high profile tumbles.

Details: Relay Commerce was incubated inside NYC-based VC firm Primary Venture Partners, which put in an initial $750,000 pre-seed check last year into the company to get it going.

Primary led the $6.25 million seed round (which closed in May), with Twelve Below, AlleyCorp, and Max Ventures also participating. TriplePoint Capital provide a $20 million debt facility.

What they're saying: "The bigger, broader vision for us — I look at us as just a [software-as-a-service] company," co-founder and CEO Ricardo Hinds tells Axios.

Relay has already acquired three companies at undisclosed prices: Fomo, Pop, and SmartrMail.

It's currently targeting companies with about $1 million-$3 million in annual recurring revenue, with their first couple thousand customers, and whose tech is built atop Shopify's platform.

"The initial focus is certainly bootstrapped [companies] because the message really resonates with those founders," says Relay co-founder and director of acquisitions Austin Simon, adding that it's possible the company will also acquire venture-backed companies down the line as they, too, start to look for more exit options given the current market.

Between the lines: The company points to CM Group, which owns software businesses such as Sailthru and Campaign Monitor, as a model for what it wants to build. (Primary Venture Partners general partner Cassie Young was previously CM Group's chief customer officer.)

Relay also doesn't want to sunset the individual products' brands. Instead, the idea is that by bringing them under one roof, it can run — and grow — them more efficiently and cross-sell to their respective customers.

It's also not fazed by Shopify's own recent admission that it overestimated the permanent leap of e-commerce amid the pandemic boom (and subsequently laid off about 10% of its workforce in July).

The bottom line: Even in e-commerce, software margins remain king.