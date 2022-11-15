Bed Bath & Beyond agrees to debt exchange with bondholders

Bed Bath & Beyond entered into a deal with bondholders in which they collectively exchanged $155 million in principal amount of outstanding bonds for 14.5 million shares of common stock, the retailer announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: The distressed debt exchange addresses some of the home goods retailer's debt load, perhaps buying it more time as it attempts to execute a turnaround and avoid bankruptcy.

It follows negotiations that kicked off in October after the company made its initial offer composed of secured notes.

Details: The bondholders included institutional holders of its 3.749% senior unsecured notes due 2024 as well as 4.915% senior notes due 2034 and 5.165% senior notes due 2044.

About $69 million of 2024 notes, $5.8 million of 2034 notes and $48.2 million of 2044 notes were swapped for 11.7 million shares of common stock.

The exchanges were conducted as private placements and will cancel out the corresponding debt.

The transaction is expected to close on Nov. 16.

Yes, and: The retailer had previously announced that $9.5 million of 2034 notes and $22 million of 2044 notes were exchanged for 2.8 million shares of common stock.

What they're saying: "Building on our bond exchange transaction from last week, we are pleased to announce additional progress towards greater financial flexibility, with further reduction of our long-term debt, particularly our nearest-term 2024 notes," said Sue Gove, Bed. Bath & Beyond's CEO, in a statement.

The big picture: High-yield default activity has been "muted" according to Fitch Ratings since Bausch Health’s $5.6 billion distressed debt exchange at the end of September.