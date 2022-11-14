Law enforcement blocks access to the crime scene on the grounds of the University of Virginia on Nov. 14 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The suspect believed to be behind the shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday night has been taken into custody by police, AP reported Monday.

Driving the news: The shooting, which occurred on the campus of the University of Virginia at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, killed three people and injured two others, UVA President Jim Ryan confirmed in a statement on Twitter Monday morning.

Ryan said that the three killed in the shooting were members of the university's football team.

