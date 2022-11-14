Supreme Court clears way for Jan. 6 panel to access Arizona GOP leader’s phone records

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Arizona Republican Party leader Kelli Ward's attempt to stop the turnover of phone records to the Jan 6. select committee, according to AP.

Driving the news: The Jan. 6 committee has sought to uncover who Ward spoke with while trying to challenge the 2020 presidential election results.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito said they would have sided with Ward, according to AP.

Ward had posed as a fake elector for former President Trump as part of an effort to overturn the election results in Arizona, where President Biden was the certified winner.

She had also pushed a false conspiracy theory that foreign powers manipulated Dominion voting machines to secure Biden's victory.

The committee is investigating efforts by Republicans to falsely pose as Trump’s electors in states Biden had won.

The committee interviewed Ward earlier this year, but she refused to answer questions during her testimony.

The big picture: Ward had asked the Supreme Court to block the subpoena after an appeals court rejected her claims that her First Amendment rights would be challenged if investigators uncovered who she spoke to when trying to challenge the 2020 election results.

The subpoena specifically asked T-Mobile to turn over Ward's call and text message activity from November 2020 to January 2021.

