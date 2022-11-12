2 planes collide and crash at Dallas air show

Power lines run in front of Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Two planes collided and crash at a Dallas, Texas, air show Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The latest: FAA officials said it was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft. No reports of injuries or deaths have been shared.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene of the incident at the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow at the Dallas Executive Airport, according to the FAA.

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra plane collided and crashed mid-afternoon Saturday, the FAA said.

Videos and photos posted on social media showed the aircraft hitting each other before crashing, leading to a massive fire in the area.

What to watch: The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

"Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents," the FAA said.

Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.