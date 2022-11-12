32 mins ago - Politics & Policy
2 planes collide and crash at Dallas air show
Two planes collided and crash at a Dallas, Texas, air show Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
The latest: FAA officials said it was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft. No reports of injuries or deaths have been shared.
- Emergency crews arrived on the scene of the incident at the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow at the Dallas Executive Airport, according to the FAA.
- A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra plane collided and crashed mid-afternoon Saturday, the FAA said.
- Videos and photos posted on social media showed the aircraft hitting each other before crashing, leading to a massive fire in the area.
What to watch: The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.
- "Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents," the FAA said.
Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.