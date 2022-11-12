Skip to main content
2 planes collide and crash at Dallas air show

Herb Scribner
Two planes collided and crash at a Dallas, Texas, air show Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The latest: FAA officials said it was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft. No reports of injuries or deaths have been shared.

What to watch: The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

  • "Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents," the FAA said.

Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

