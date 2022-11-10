Biden to nominate Danny Werfel to lead IRS

Acting Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Danny Werfel testifies during a hearing before the House Ways and Means Committee on June 27, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Alex Wong via Getty Images

President Biden on Thursday said he will nominate Danny Werfel to serve as the next commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Why it matters: Werfel led the IRS in 2013 after President Obama selected him as acting commissioner in the wake of a mismanagement crisis. He would replace Trump-appointed Charles Rettig, whose term ends Saturday.

"Werfel provided immediate stability to the IRS, effectively responding to numerous Congressional investigations, successfully launching the Affordable Care Act technology that IRS was responsible for, and navigated the IRS through a multi-week government shutdown," the White House said in a statement.

Werfel also worked for the Office of Management and Budget as deputy controller and later federal controller in the Bush and Obama administrations. He currently serves as a managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group.

The big picture: The announcement of Biden's intent to nominate Werfel comes after Congress passed legislation to increase funding for the IRS by roughly $80 billion over 10 years.