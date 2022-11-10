President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks Thursday afternoon at a DNC event in Washington, D.C., where they're expected to thank staffer and volunteers as the full results of the midterms continue to unfold.

Why it matters: Democrats defied the odds and fended off a red wave on Tuesday while facing significant political headwinds. Biden will look to seize on the unexpected results — with control of the Senate still hanging in the balance — to sharpen his contrast with congressional Republicans and gear up for a potential 2024 re-election campaign.

Driving the news: Biden, Harris, first lady Jill Biden, and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will hold an event at Howard Theater at 3 p.m. ET with volunteers, campaign staffers, and election officials, a Democratic official told Axios.

What he's saying: Biden said Wednesday that Democrats had a "strong night" on Election Day and that he's prepared to work with Republicans in Congress.